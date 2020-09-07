RM100m needed to revitalise Sarawak tourism, says minister

Nancy (seated, second left) tries her hands at making bead jewellery at one of the exhibition stalls set up in connection with the ‘Lan Berambeh’ event in Kampung Batu Kitang Lama near Kuching. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 7 ­— More than RM100 million would be needed to revitalise the tourism sector in Sarawak, says the federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

This is in view of the state receiving tourism tax revenue of only over RM5 million last year, versus Sabah’s RM20 million recorded in the same year under review.

“The RM5 million received by Sarawak in 2019 was based on the tourism tax collected from the state. It’s 50 per cent from what was collected from Sarawak before that, and paid directly to the Sarawak state government,” she told reporters during a press conference held in connection with the ‘Lan Berambeh’ event in Kampung Batu Kitang Lama near here yesterday.

She said the estimated figure of RM100 million needed to boost the tourism sector here came about after her first official visit to her home state as the federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, where the state government forwarded applications for funding to her.

“This does not mean that Sarawak is begging for more funds (to boost its tourism).

“Nevertheless, the federal government must first find out what should be prioritised during the meeting on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) later,” she said.

In addition Nancy, who is Batang Sadong MP, had also requested fellow Sarawakian parliamentarians and also the state assemblymen to identify and highlight 10 potential tourism products in each of their respective constituencies.

“The products are not necessarily places of historical interest, as they can also be in other forms — for example, delicacies peculiar to that area.

“There are many other things that can be highlighted — it all depends on the people being able to tell the visitors why their place is special and that they (visitors) should go there,” she said.

She then cited Kampung Batu Kitang Lama as another example of potential tourism product, in view of the area’s historical value, its diverse population and also it having a number of natural attractions.

“The reintroduction of the ferry service at Kampung Batu Kitang Lama could also be done to encourage people to come here and experience the beauty of this area.

“Moreover, the riverbanks here can be beautified too. There are just so many ways to develop tourism in different places.”

Nancy was accompanied by Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang during her walkabout around the village area. — Borneo Post Online