PM: Race, ethnic composition not sole factors considered in poverty eradication programme

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur September 7, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Poverty eradication programme in the country has been implemented not only by taking into consideration the racial and ethnic composition, but also various other factors in the efforts to create fair and equal opportunities for all.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said it was also to ensure that the country’s wealth could be distributed and enjoyed equally by the people.

“The Perikatan Nasional government’s policy is to implement a comprehensive poverty eradication programme and this takes into account the disparities between Bumiputra and non-Bumiputera, regional and non-regional areas including in Sabah and Sarawak after various initiatives done previously.”

He said this in reply to Senator Datuk Razali Idris who wanted to know about the initiatives taken by the government to tackle poverty issues in Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak.

The Prime Minister said the emphasis given by the government on the efforts to improve Bumiputera’s socio-economic status did not mean that the government was sidelining the non-Bumiputeras, hence the creation of the Shared Prosperity Vision policy which took into consideration the interests of all races.

“Nevertheless, the Bumiputeras make up the majority with almost 70 per cent of the country’s total population, and that is why the government focuses on them to develop the economy as a whole,” he said.

Muhyiddin, however, said that the government was always concerned with the problems faced by the non-Bumiputeras and would not neglect them, especially in terms of poverty.

“We cannot neglect them or let them live in poverty because they are non-Bumiputeras, we cannot just help the Malays to be richer. No, we cannot. We must have a fair policy for all races in the country,” he said. — Bernama