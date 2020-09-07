Penang administrative clerk fined RM30,000 for ill-treating dogs

Judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid meted out the sentence on Oh Ju Lian, 40, and also ordered the other dog to be surrendered to the Veterinary Services Department. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 7 — An administrative clerk was fined RM30,000 or 10 months’ jail in default by the Sessions Court here today after she pleaded guilty to ill-treating her two pet dogs, resulting in the death of one, in March last year.

Judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid meted out the sentence on Oh Ju Lian, 40, and also ordered the other dog to be surrendered to the Veterinary Services Department.

She was charged with causing unnecessary pain and suffering to the dogs at a house in Paper Estate, Tanjung Bungah at 3pm on March 4, last year.

The offence under Section 29 (1) (e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 carries a fine of up to RM100,000 or imprisonment of not more than three years or both.

Earlier, in her mitigation, Oh who shed tears, pleaded for a light sentence on grounds that she would not be able to pay a high fine as she is the sole breadwinner since her husband is unwell and had just landed a job.

The mother of two, who was unrepresented, also apologised and promised not to repeat the mistake.

Veterinary Services Department prosecuting officer, Roziman Awang Tahrin pressed for a deterrent sentence.

According to the facts of the case, Oh had tied the dogs with steel chains attached to the parameter wall of the house and left unfed, which led to the death of one of the dogs. Both the dogs suffered pain and were malnourished. — Bernama