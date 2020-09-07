Minister: RM120m Malaysia Tourism City project pending EPU approval

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the project worth RM120 million should be scrutinised properly before it is finalised. — Picture by Choo Choy May

MELAKA, Sept 7 — The proposed Malaysia Tourism City (MTC) project which would feature the world’s first Hasbro water theme park in Kuala Linggi here is waiting for approval from the Economic Planning Unit (EPU).

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the project worth RM120 million should be scrutinised properly before it is finalised.

“The ministry has presented the project’s proposal to the EPU and they have already visited the site. That means there is a potential that the project will be developed there.

“We hope the EPU will approve the project soon,” she told reporters after paying a courtesy call on the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam at his office in Ayer Keroh here, today.

Also present was the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Dr Noor Zari Hamat.

The MTC project to be developed by Meridian Bhd comprises four main branches namely mass tourism, health tourism, education tourism and ecotourism on a 251-hectare land.

Among the components of the project is the Hasbro Theme Park, in which the international toy brand will have about 1,000 intellectual properties on-site such as Nerf, My Little Pony, Mr Potato Head, Play-Doh, Battleship, Monopoly, Elefun & Friend as well as Mousetrap.

The project is expected to generate RM5 billion additional income to the country’s tourism sector.

Earlier, Nancy said various issues pertaining to tourism, culture, arts and heritage were discussed during the courtesy call.

“The ministry welcomes several views shared by Tun Mohd Ali in order to further develop the tourism sector in Melaka and they will be brought up at the ministerial level,” she said. — Bernama