Minister denies claims of lack of action by religious authorities on spread of liberalism on social media

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad said his department which was aware of the matter in general, and that the approach taken was usually in the form of advice and discussion. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad has denied allegations that religious authorities in the states have not taken any action on the spread of liberalism on social media, as reported by a local newspaper today.

He said his department which was aware of the matter in general, and that the approach taken was usually in the form of advice and discussion.

“In this matter, we actually have two or three things, first of all, I must get clear and accurate information on this issue.

“We have, the Malaysian Islamic Department, for example, the Mufti’s Office, and as well as in the National Level Fatwa or ‘muzakarah’ (discourse), or at the state level, including the Federal Territories, we raised this issue together,” he told reporters after visiting and handing over some contribution to veteran actress and singer Mimi Loma here, today.

Zulkifli added that his department would take a quick and prudent approach in dealing with the issue.

In another development, Zulkifli said the mobile application developed by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) to trace those from the “asnaf” or hardcore poor target group could be emulated by religious councils in other states.

Since it was introduced (in June), a total of 102 reports have been received and a total of 64 cases have been resolved. I think if the effort can be enhanced we can target about 100 to 200 cases a month, and in 70 to 80 per cent of the cases, we can take immediate action.

Earlier, Zulkifli presented an emergency cash aid of RM1,000, general medical assistance such as disposable diapers and other necessities to 74-year-old Mimi Loma, whose real name is Aminah Ismail.

The former artiste, who is currently ill and being taken care of by her only child, Sherina Othman, 47, has been receiving monthly financial assistance of RM400 from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council since 2012, besides a monthly house rental assistance. — Bernama