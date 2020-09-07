MCA part of BN component parties, says Wee

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the party is part of the ruling government. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEPANG, Sept 7 — MCA is one of the Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties, said its president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Asked if MCA was one of the parties involved in the application to register the Perikatan Nasional (PN), Wee said: “In the BN context it contains Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) ... that’s all.

“So, we are part of the ruling government which is the PN.

Wee, who is also transport minister, said this when met by reporters after officiating Malaysia’s first e-commerce platform for retail tourism, shopMYairports, by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), here today.

On August 27, BN chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said that the support given by BN to the PN government only involves support from BN members of Parliament and assemblymen, not its component parties. — Bernama