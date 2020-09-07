Kelantan cops hunt mastermind of syndicate linked to RM42.2m drug bust

Kelantan police chief DCP Shafien Mamat said the suspect, in his 30s, was identified following the arrest of six individuals including a woman, aged between 25 and 33. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, Sept 7 — Kelantan police are on the lookout for a man believed to be the mastermind of a syndicate linked to drug seizures worth RM42.2 million in Tanjong Chat here on September 1.

Kelantan police chief DCP Shafien Mamat said the suspect, in his 30s, was identified following the arrest of six individuals including a woman, aged between 25 and 33.

He said in the 10pm raid last Tuesday, the state Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department personnel seized 1,293 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja, syabu (972.4 kg) and methamphetamine (11,800 units) in a house at Tanjong Chat.

“Police also found a Glock pistol with eight bullets. The drugs were estimated to be worth RM42.2 million,” he told a press conference at the Kota Bharu District Police Headquarters here today.

Shafien said police also seized cash totalling RM204,558 from bank accounts of two of the suspects, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960. — Bernama