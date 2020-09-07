Johor MB says support for state govt remains

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad today said that he has not been informed of any changes in the current government’s support from the state’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition’s 29 assemblymen. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 7 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad today said that he has not been informed of any changes in the current government’s support from the state’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition’s 29 assemblymen, including its embattled former mentri besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

He said that the cooperation between Barisan Nasional (BN), PAS, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which makes up the present state government, is still maintained.

“As the head of the state government, I have yet to receive information about the (change) of party allegiance among the 29 assemblymen.

“I take that the current 29 elected representatives are still with the state government,” said Hasni during a press conference after witnessing a memorandum of understanding between Danga Heights Development, which is a subsidiary of Iskandar Waterfront Holdings and MCC Singapore, a subsidiary of Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd at the Double Tree by Hilton hotel here today.

Hasni, who is also the Johor BN and Umno chief, was responding to a question if there would be a dissolution of the state assembly following persistent rumours last week that Osman may be sacked from Bersatu due to his alleged support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).

However, Hasni stressed that any decision to dissolve the state assembly following a hung state government will depend on Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

In such circumstances, he said the mentri besar will advise the Sultan of Johor if he does not get the majority of support out of the 56 state assemblymen.

“The decision to dissolve the state assembly lies with Sultan Ibrahim,” said Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman.

On Friday, Bersatu disciplinary board chairman Tan Sri Megat Najmuddin Megat Khas said that Osman remains a Bersatu member pending an investigation against him.

He clarified this after he was earlier reported saying that Osman’s membership was revoked for allegedly campaigning for Dr Mahathir’s party during the Slim by-election.

Earlier last week, Johor was put in the spotlight after rumours emerged that Osman may be sacked from Bersatu, leading to a hung state government.

The Johor PN-pact holds just 29 seats in the 56-member assembly if Osman is included. Pakatan Harapan (PH) has 27. The assembly would be hung if he were to back the latter coalition.

The next Johor state assembly meeting is scheduled to be held on September 10 and 13.