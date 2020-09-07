Ismail Sabri: Pub, nightclub activities top list of RMCO violations

Also detained were 118 individuals who failed to practise proper physical distancing, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Some 580 individuals who were found indulging in pub and nightclub activities yesterday were detained for defying the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Also detained were 118 individuals who failed to practise proper physical distancing, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Others included those who failed to wear face masks (52), operating beyond permitted hours (52), illegal immigrants (39), failing to provide customer registration tools (22), suspected prostitution activity (seven), defying quarantine orders (two) and obstructing the duties of a public servant (one).

Of the total 873 caught, 797 were compounded, 71 remanded while five more were offered bail, he said in a statement today, adding that under Op Benteng, 30 illegal immigrants and four smugglers were arrested.

Ismail Sabri said from July 24 until yesterday, 24,781 people returned home from 32 countries and placed in 67 hotels, four public training institutes and private education institutions nationwide.

“Of these, 9,842 individuals are still undergoing compulsory quarantine, 66 sent to hospital for treatment, while 14,873 more have been discharged and allowed home.

Also, since March 30, he said 9,865 public sanitisation operations were carried out, covering 134 zones and involving 12,969 premises. — Bernama