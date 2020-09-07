GPS does not condone PAS MP’s Bible slur, says Fadillah

Fadillah cuts the ribbon to mark the symbolic handing-over of the school’s new roofed corridor, witnessed by Fazzrudin (right) and others. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Sept 7 — Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has hit out at Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Nik Salleh over the latter’s recent remarks about the Bible, saying that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) does not condone such action.

Fadillah, who is a federal Senior Minister (Infrastructure Development), stresses that although GPS is part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN)-led federal government under the ‘PN Plus GPS’ formula, it does not mean that the Sarawak’s ruling coalition supports individuals from the PN pact who say things that go against GPS’ struggle for Sarawakians.

“What is the difference with Democratic Action Party (DAP) and PAS who worked together the last time? So although GPS is working together with the federal government, we are working together through ‘PN Plus GPS’ — that means we are not part of PN.

“GPS is GPS. Our fight for Sarawak is clear. We prioritise our own Sarawak, which also includes our religious freedom for the sake of our peace and harmony,” the Petra Jaya MP told reporters here yesterday after officiating at the symbolic handing-over of the newly-completed roofed corridor of SK Tan Sri Datuk Haji Mohamed near Taman Malihah here, to the school management.

With him at the event was Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

Adding on, Fadillah believed that Nik Muhammad Zawawi’s remarks about the Bible could be a personal opinion, and might not reflect PAS’ view.

“Please do not bring this issue to Sarawak because we are a peaceful state where we respect one another regardless of our race and religion,” he added.

Fadillah said the setting up of the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) headed by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah proved that Sarawak under GPS was different from the peninsula.

“That is why we separate ourselves from the politics in the peninsula,” he said. — Borneo Post Online