Four mornings on, Air Selangor says water supply in Klang Valley nearly three-quarters restored

Residents of Setia Alam collect water from an Air Selangor water point following the water disruption in the Klang Valley September 6, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Water supply has been fully restored to 948 areas in the Klang Valley as at 6.30am today.

Water company Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said the restoration is at 73.37 per cent of the 1,292 areas experiencing disruptions since September 3.

It added that it is working on returning piped water supply to the remaining 344 areas.

Of the seven regions listed by Air Selangor, water is 100 per cent back in only one — Hulu Selangor.

The restoration rate for the other areas are as follows: Kuala Selangor (99.25 per cent), Petaling (91.78 per cent), Gombak (72.99 per cent), Kuala Langat (50 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (47.37 per cent), and Klang/Shah Alam (38.42 per cent).

The latest regions with marked improved supply are Kuala Langat and Kuala Lumpur a 50 per cent and 41.3 per cent respectively from zero as at 6.30am today.

Air Selangor advised consumers against hoarding water and excessive usage to enable supply to be restored according to its schedule.

It said 71 areas were supposed to have full supply by midnight, but was delayed due to hoarding by those who had started getting back their water. It listed these areas as Group One below:

The water disruption affecting an estimated 1.2 million consumers in the Klang Valley started about 10.30am on September 3 and has been attributed to the contamination of Sungai Gong affecting four treatment plants in Selangor, the country’s most populous state.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the contamination was traced to a factory in Rawang.