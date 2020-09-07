Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 cluster at Kedah medical centre triggered by symptomatic staff who didn’t seek treatment

Dubbed the Sungai cluster, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the aforementioned staff, who had failed to seek medical treatment, was found to be symptomatic on August 30. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The Health Ministry has announced the emergence of a new Covid-19 cluster involving a medical staff at an unnamed medical centre in Kedah, with two positive cases recorded as of today.

Dubbed the Sungai cluster, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the aforementioned staff, who had failed to seek medical treatment, was found to be symptomatic on August 30.

A subsequent Covid-19 screening conducted on September 5 had then returned positive results.

“The second case in the cluster also involved another medical staff at the same medical centre who was a close contact of the index case.

“The individual began exhibiting symptoms on September 5 and also sought treatment at the same medical centre and the Covid-19 tests performed on the same day came back positive.

“Both the cases have been admitted to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar to be isolated and treated,” he said in a statement.

Following the emergence of the new cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said active case detection and close contact screenings are being performed, with 57 people screened as of today.

Two were the aforementioned positive cases and 55 are awaiting their results.