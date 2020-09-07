DOE moves to curb open burnings in Sabah

Environment and Water Deputy Minister Senator Datuk Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad said JPAS had also stepped up patrols following the activation of the open burning action plan. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The Department of Environment (DOE) and the Sabah Environment Protection Department (JPAS) are intensifying operations to prevent open burning incidents in the state in view of the current hot and dry weather.

“A study conducted on peat fires which often occurred in Sabah last year, found that out of the 200,000 hectares of peatland in the state, 36,000 hectares have been categorised as fire prone areas.

“As such, campaigns and talks to raise public awareness about open burning will be carried out on a regular basis,” he said during the oral question and answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk John Ambrose on efforts taken by the government to monitor plantation activities to address pollution.

Ahmad Masrizal said as of August 31, 14 compound notices had been issued for offences concerning open burning, especially in oil palm plantations.

“Last year, 43 compound notices were issued and one case was brought to court.

“From last year to August 23, a total of 269 cases of open burning in oil palm plantations and 49 incidents in rubber plantations were identified nationwide and actions under Section 29A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 had also been taken against the offenders,” he added. — Bernama