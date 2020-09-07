Do RMCO new norms include one rule for ordinary Malaysians and another for VIPs? Kit Siang asks

DAP's Lim Kit Siang claimed that inaction against Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (pic) is a violation of the Rukun Negara and symbolised the double standards in the country under the Perikatan Nasional administration. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 7 — Opposition lawmaker Lim Kit Siang today questioned the government on the unequal enforcement of the law accorded to those who break health regulations in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gelang Patah MP compared the swift punitive action against ordinary citizens who flout the government’s standard operating procedures under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) and those in high public office.

Naming Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, Lim questioned the “inordinately long time” police were taking in investigating the PAS leader who broke the mandatory 14-day quarantine after returning from Turkey.

“[Do] the new norms under the RMCO include unquestioning acceptance of double standards in the country, where there is one rule for ordinary Malaysians and another rule for VIPs and VVIPs?” the DAP politician asked in a statement.

He noted the swift arrest and action against 227 people yesterday, including a senior police officer, for non-compliance of RCMO regulations.

Lim claimed that inaction against Khairuddin is a violation of the Rukun Negara and symbolised the double standards in the country under the Perikatan Nasional administration.

He said Khairuddin and his entourage had no qualms about violating the quarantine SOP until it was revealed in Parliament on August 18, for which the minister appeared to be let off with a RM1,000 fine imposed under the Infectious Diseases Act and an apology.

Lim counted three weeks since the revelation of Khairuddin’s RMCO violation and said there is very little information about the outcome of police investigation on the case.

“Is there going to be the fullest disclosure, accountability and transparency on this public interest issue with regard to Khairuddin’s trip to Turkey and his breach of the quarantine SOP?” he asked.