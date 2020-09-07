Cuepacs urges govt to expedite implementation of new pension system

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said he wanted the matter to be expedited as the minimum wage for civil servants was currently set at RM1,200, which was below the poverty line income of RM2,208. — Bernama pic

LAHAD DATU, Sept 7 — The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged the government to expedite the implementation of the new pension system for civil servants.

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said this was because it had already been 18 years since the current system was initiated.

“The government should have a pension system every five years and during the period, the salaries of civil servants should be reviewed, and Cuepacs feels this matter needs to be implemented by the government immediately,” he said when met by reporters after handing over the congress’ certificate of appreciation to frontliners here today.

Adnan said he wanted the matter to be expedited as the minimum wage for civil servants was currently set at RM1,200, which was below the poverty line income of RM2,208.

Meanwhile, he said Cuepacs welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the electronic government system (e-government), describing it as an improvement to the public service sector.

“We also welcome the government’s intention not to reduce the existing workforce of 1.62 million civil servants, as the number is reasonable for a country with a population of over 32 million.

“(Staff for) the main sectors, namely health, police, military and education, must be there at all times,” he said, adding that there were currently 1.1 million civil servants in the four key sectors.

According to Adnan, the existing civil servants should be retained as it was important to reach out to the people in certain matters that cannot be done via the e-government system. — Bernama