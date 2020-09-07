Covid-19: Sarawak marks eighth consecutive day of zero new positive cases, Bintulu now green zone

A health worker looks at a sample collected from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at MSU Medical Centre in Shah Alam April 10, 2020. Bintulu is now categorised as Green Zone after no new cases from the district more than 14 days. Kuching remains as Yellow Zone. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Sept 7 — Sarawak today recorded its eighth consecutive days of no new Covid-19 positive cases, announced Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“This means the total number of accumulated cases in Sarawak is still at 699, a very nice figure. We hope it stays that way,” he said during a press conference today.

At the same time, Uggah said Bintulu is now categorised as Green Zone after no new cases from the district more than 14 days. Kuching remains as Yellow Zone. — Borneo Post