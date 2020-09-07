Average 42pc recovery in MAHB passenger traffic, says transport minister

Travellers are pictured at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang March 17, 2020. Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said passenger traffic movements in July and August were about 1.3 million respectively, whereas in June 2020, it was only about 430,000. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEPANG, Sept 7 — Airports operated by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) have shown signs of a gradual recovery at an average of 42 per cent since the Covid-19 pandemic, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

In March during the first movement control order (MCO), international arrivals at the airports were about two per cent, while local arrivals about three per cent, he said.

He said passenger traffic movements in July and August were about 1.3 million respectively, whereas in June 2020, it was only about 430,000.

“Although, this is a sign of improvement, it will be some time before we see numbers going up to pre- Covid-19 levels,” Wee told reporters today, after launching MAHB’s e-commerce platform, shopMYairports to provide airport retailers with sustainable means to recover from the unprecedented Covid-19.

MAHB manages 39 airports across Malaysia with five international airports, 16 domestic and 18 STOLports (Short Take-Off and Landing).

On the e-commerce platform, Wee said it offered airport retailers a more creative and innovative approach to business.

“Digitalisation is the key forward in embracing new normal to make it easier for customers while experiencing seamless, safe, and contactless shopping.

“The majority of airport retailers are categorised as small and medium enterprises, thus it is crucial to support them with the appropriate tools and skills, as well as to help them with a business plan for long term sustainability,” he said. — Bernama