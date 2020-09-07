Amid ongoing water disruptions caused by pollution, Selangor MB seeks to raise fine to RM1m — under state enactment

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shaari in Subang Jaya August 3, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The Selangor government plans to increase the penalty for polluters who affect water sources to RM1 million, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today.

He said the state will seek to amend the Selangor Water Management Board (LUAS) Enactment 1999 at the next state legislative assembly sitting, national news agency Bernama reported.

However, Amiruddin said the state has limited powers to impose harsher punishments for offences related to contaminants of raw water resources compared to federal agencies.

“The Environmental Quality Act actually has broader powers to increase penalties such as whipping, imprisonment and deprivation.

“Even the power to sue does not fall under the state government but with the Attorney-General," he was quoted telling reporters after officiating the Selangor State Budget Dialogue 2021 in Shah Alam.

