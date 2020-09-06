Very small number of seats for PKR in Sabah election, says Saifuddin Nasution

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Saifuddin Nasution said the issue of seat division would be discussed between PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 6 — The number of seats allocated to PKR for the Sabah state election at the end of this month is very small, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“Its very small, extremely small for Keadilian,” he told reporters when asked on the number of seats allocated to PKR for the election after a Sabah Information Tour here today.

Nonetheless, he said the issue of seat division would be finalised before nomination day on Saturday with other parties in Pakatan Harapan to avoid any overlapping clash for seats.

Saifuddin Nasution said the issue of seat division would also be discussed between PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal in a closed-door meeting here today.

“We should also take into consideration areas which has involvement of United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO), Amanah or DAP and this is common in the negotiation for seats,” he said.

In GE14, PKR contested in eight seats before winning two, namely Api-Api and Inanam. — Bernama