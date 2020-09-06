Remand extended for 13 men involved in Pangkor brawl

LUMUT, Sept 6 —The remand period for 13 men who were arrested over their alleged involvement in a brawl in front of a temple in Sungai Pinang Besar, Pulau Pangkor, here, on Tuesday (Sept 1) has been extended till tomorrow.

Manjung District Police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said the remand order for all suspects aged 16 to 50 was extended today after their four-day remand period from Wednesday ended yesterday.

“The remand extension was done to enable the police to complete investigations into the case under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting.

"So far, the motive for the incident is still the same, namely dissatisfaction over parking issues at the Pangkor jetty," he said when contacted here today. — Bernama