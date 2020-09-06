Penang Bumiputera Development Council to introduce home management training scheme for Bumiputeras

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 6 — The Penang Bumiputera Development Council (MPBPP) will introduce the Home Management Training Scheme in a bid to create employment opportunities for Bumiputeras in the state.

Its chairman Datuk Shabudin Yahya said apart from giving Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders the opportunity to explore areas previously dominated by foreigners, the scheme would reduce dependence on foreign labour.

“Through the scheme, participants will be trained on how to do household chores which include cleaning works and caring for young children and the elderly.

“It will also receive the government’s recognition through the Human Resources Ministry,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of MPBPP retreat here today.

Shabudin who is also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said discussions are underway with the Penang branch of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) and several community colleges in the state to come up with suitable modules for the training scheme.

He also hoped that the training scheme would help enhance the status of those in the home management field and help working parents solve childcare issues.

“We want them to see those in the field as trained professionals and highly-skilled workforce,” he said. — Bernama