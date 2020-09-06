Cops hunt two patients who escaped Kota Kinabalu psychiatric hospital

Police are tracking down two male patients, believed to have escaped while getting treatment at Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 6 — Police are tracking down two male patients, believed to have escaped while getting treatment at Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang here, on Friday.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said both patients went missing after they were taken out of their respective rooms at about 3pm for afternoon tea.

Habibi said their disappearance was noticed by one of the hospital staff during a routine ward inspection at 3.45pm.

“The first suspect is an offender under Section 14 (A) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 from Kota Kinabalu prison and was admitted to the forensic ward on May 10 last year for mild intellectual disability treatment by order of the Kota Kinabalu court.

“Meanwhile the second suspect is an offender under Section 302 of the Penal Code from Tawau and was referred to the hospital on Jan 14 last year for schizophrenia,” he said in a statement here today.

The police advised members of the public with information on the duo to immediately contact the officer in charge, Inspector Palani Nathan Pathmanathan at 016-412 2835 or Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters (IPD) hotline at 088-529220 or Kota Kinabalu IPD Facebook page. — Bernama