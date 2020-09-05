Air Selangor: All four affected water treatment plants have restarted operations

All four plants will take around 10 hours for cleaning and pumping activities at every parts of treatment process, which was estimated to finish by 8.30am today before water supply can be restored to users. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― Air Selangor has confirmed this morning that all four affected water treatment plants ― Sungai Selangor in Phases 1, 2 and 3, and Rantau Panjang ― have restarted their operations in stages since 10.30pm last night in stages.

All four plants will take around 10 hours for cleaning and pumping activities at every parts of treatment process, which was estimated to finish by 8.30am today before water supply can be restored to users.

“Air Selangor will release the schedule of water supply restoration according to areas after stabilising the water supply distribution system first,” it said in a statement.

“This includes topping up all empty main tanks, ensuring adequate water pressure and ensuring no airlock in the piping system.”

Air Selangor said it will continue to release 500 million litre per day (MLD) of raw water from the Sungai Selangor Dam, 800 MLD from Sungai Tinggi Dam, 150 MLD from stormwater and groundwater tank HORAS 600, and 582 MLD from water pond pumping operation, to help raw water supply recovery for all four plants that is handling 2,850 MLD of water at maximum capacity.

A total of 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat have been experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption since 10am on Thursday.

Water supply in the affected areas was disrupted following action to stop operations at the Sungai Selangor water treatment plants in Phases 1, 2 and 3, as well as Rantau Panjang due to pollution at the raw water source.

Chief executive of Air Selangor Suhaimi Kamaralzaman the water supply to around 1.2 million users will continue to be affected for another four days.