Selangor govt identifies culprit behind Klang Valley’s water disruption (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― According to Air Selangor, an estimated 1.2 million users in the Klang Valley are expected to face water disruption for another four days. This is due to contamination of raw water source which made it unsafe for consumption. A total of 1,292 areas are affected and the unscheduled water disruption had started since 10am yesterday.

The Selangor state government has recently identified the source of the problem and it came from a factory which appears to be a repeat offender. A similar water contamination had occurred in late March during the early phases of the MCO.

As reported by state media channel TV Selangor, the culprit behind the water contamination is a factory that provides service and maintenance for heavy machinery and equipment. According to the Selangor State Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology, Innovation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian, the factory was found to have neglected proper procedure when it comes to storing waste oil. He added traces of solvent odour was detected flowing into the river.

Yip Chee Seng & Sons Sdn Bhd is located at Kampung Sungai Dua in Rawang, Selangor. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

As mentioned in the video, the factory responsible was identified as Yip Chee Seng & Sons Sdn Bhd located at Kampung Sungai Dua in Rawang, Selangor. According to Hee, they have placed active carbons around the site to block the solvent odour from flowing into the river.

The factory has been seized and a compound has been issued by the state government. It was reported that the factory was previously issued a RM60,000 compound but it seems that the factory had continued to contaminate the river.

Kilang tersebut telah disita dan dikenakan kompaun oleh Kerajaan Negeri. Kertas siasatan juga telah dibuka utk pendakwaan. Tindakan sewajarnya telah diambil di bawah bidang kuasa yang diperuntukkan dan menyokong agar pindaan dilaksanakan utk hukuman di peringkat Persekutuan. https://t.co/yj5hSfEiId — Amirudin Shari (@AmirudinShari) September 4, 2020

Air Selangor has advised the public to get the latest updates from official channels such as their Facebook and Twitter channels. ― SoyaCincau