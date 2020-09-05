PSMB looking for qualified partner for HRDF penjana initiatives, says Saravanan

Datuk Seri M. Saravanan hopes that members of the community will seize the training opportunities organised to improve their skills. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KINABATANGAN, Sept 5 — The Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Bhd (PSMB) is looking for a qualified partner to implement initiatives under the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) via the Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF), said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said that through the initiatives, training will be given to the relevant groups, among others, in job placement, entrepreneurship and in the industries driven by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0).

“This (training) programme is part of the Covid-19 economic recovery plan, both in the short and medium term.

“I have also discussed with the chief executive of PSMB to bring this programme directly to rural areas such as Kinabatangan district,” he said when officiating the Kinabatangan Career Mini Carnival here today.

Saravanan hopes that members of the community will seize the training opportunities organised to improve their skills.

He was also happy with the efforts carried out by the Sabah Labour Department to organise an outreach programme to rural areas to facilitate the delivery of its services to the local population.

Meanwhile, on the career carnival, he said that the programme, apart from bringing services of agencies under the Ministry of Human Resources, will also bring together employers to offer job placement for youths and other jobseekers. — Bernama