Demak Laut to see rapid development with infrastructure projects

KUCHING, Sept 5 — The Demak Laut state constituency will enjoy rapid development with the implementation of various projects including housing estates, bridges and coastal roads, said its state assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

He said the development projects to be implemented included new housing settlements in the Sejingkat and Muara Tabuan areas.

“The new housing settlement in an area of 121 hectares can provide 680 houses for those who do not have a house and do not have land, involving residents of Kampung Sejingkat, Kampung Goebilt and Kampung Senari.

“Apart from housing settlements in Sejingkat and Muara Tabuan, there are three other affordable housing projects, namely in the Tanjong Bako, Senari and Bako areas,” he said at the Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) inclusive programme with the Kampung Senari community here today.

He said residents of Kampung Tanjong Bako will soon have direct access to the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) as allocations have been approved for the construction of a RM200 million bridge across the river.

Dr Hazland said also in the pipeline for Tanjung Bako is a housing settlement dedicated to fishermen and residents in the area, namely the Tanjong Bako Fishermen Village.

“In addition to this, an 8.5 km long coastal road that is ‘the missing link’ will now be built to connect Bako and Buntal.

“After the Bako Bridge, there will be another road to be built leading to Kampung Buntal and with the completion of this Bako-Buntal Road, the coastal road from Telok Melano, Rambungan, Buntal, Bako, Tanjong Bako, Samarahan and Sebuyau will be completed,” he said. — Bernama