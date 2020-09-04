Selangor water authority denies message claiming treatment plants up and running again

Luas said that efforts involving the relevant agencies to resolve the pollution were still ongoing. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― The Selangor Water Management Authority (Luas) said a fake message was spreading online that claimed all water treatment plants disrupted by pollution were back in operation.

It also rejected claims in the message that the chemical pollution of Sungai Gong has been fully contained.

“Spreading such false messages only serves to confuse the public given that the pollution incident has led to the disruption of water supply to consumers,” it said in a statement.

Luas urged the public to disregard messages about the disruption that were not from official sources.

It added that efforts involving the relevant agencies to resolve the pollution were ongoing.

A total of 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat have been experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption since 10am yesterday.

Water supply in the affected areas was disrupted following action to stop operations at the Sungai Selangor water treatment plants in Phases 1, 2 and 3, as well as Rantau Panjang due to pollution at the raw water source.

Chief executive of Air Selangor Suhaimi Kamaralzaman the water supply to around 1.2 million users will continue to be affected for another four days.