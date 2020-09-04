Saifuddin: Jendela to improve internet network nationwide

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah says the Jendela plan will improve the country’s internet network nationwide, especially in the rural areas. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 4 ― The Jendela Digital Negara (Jendela) plan will improve the country’s internet network nationwide, especially in the rural areas, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said Jendela is currently in the phase of improving the 2G and 3G networks to 4G, while the second phase involves the rolling out of the 5G network.

“Jendela is a programme that will complete the internet network throughout the country,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Tanjak Merdeka’ programme here, today.

On August 29, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government would develop a digital infrastructure plan known as Jendela, in a bid to improve the country’s digital communications under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025).

The plan will lay the foundation for comprehensive and high-quality broadband coverage facilities as well as prepare the country for the transition towards 5G technology.

Commenting on his deputy Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin’s incorrect statement about Veveonah Mosibin on the video of her climbing a tree to gain Internet access for online exams in the Dewan Negara yesterday, Saifuddin said a correction would be made at the sitting.

“The deputy minister has admitted to his mistake and apologised openly...he will make a correction in the Dewan Negara,” he said.

Yesterday, Zahidi had apologised via a Facebook posting and claimed that he had received inaccurate information when responding to a supplementary question at the Dewan Negara on Veveonah.

Zahidi was reported as saying that the ministry’s investigation found that Veveonah did not sit for any exam when a recording the viral video, but the student later refuted his statement and claimed that she was actually sitting for her exam then.

In June, a video of Veveonah, a public higher education institution student, climbing a tree to gain Internet access for online exams had gone viral on social media. ― Bernama