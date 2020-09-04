RON95, RON97 petrol prices down 1 sen, diesel remains unchanged

People refuel their vehicles at a Petronas petrol station in Bandar Puteri Puchong May 15, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will be reduced by one sen per litre while that of diesel remains unchanged for the period of Sept 5 to Sept 11.

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry today, based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automated Price Mechanism (APM) formula, the new price per litre for RON95 is RM1.71, RON97 (RM2.01) and diesel (RM1.78).

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” the statement said. ― Bernama