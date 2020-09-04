Police: Investigation paper on Khairuddin to be submitted to AGC by next week

Mior Faridalathrash said the investigation paper was almost complete. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― The police will soon submit the investigation paper over Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali’s alleged failure to comply with a mandatory home quarantine after returning from Turkey in July.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Deputy Director (Investigation/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the investigation paper was almost complete and would be sent to the Attorney General's Chambers for further action.

“At the latest, the investigation paper will be sent to the Attorney General's Chambers by next week, "he told Bernama.

Mior Faridalathrash said the police had recorded statements from Mohd Khairuddin and several other witnesses over the case on Aug 27.

The media had previously reported that Mohd Khairuddin and three of his family members had gone to Bukit Aman to assist investigations.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported to have said that the issue regarding the Kuala Nerus MP would be left to the police to investigate.

Mohd Khairuddin was fined RM1,000 on Aug 7 for breaching the directive under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988. ― Bernama