One rider hurt after ETS, Komuter trains collide (VIDEO)

A KTM Komuter train collided into an ETS train near Kuang this evening, injuring one passenger. ― Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― A KTM Komuter train was involved in an accident with another from the Electric Train Service near Kuang this evening, injuring one passenger.

KTM Bhd, the operator of both services, confirmed the incident but said another 122 people on board the two trains were uninjured.

KTMB chief executive Datuk Kamarulzaman Zainal disclosed that the Komuter train had been travelling from Tanjung Malim to Sungai Buloh while the ETS had been headed to KL Sentral from Padang Jawa.

“One line between the Sungai Buloh Station and the Rawang Station remains unobstructed and can still be used by other trains,” he said to assure riders that services would continue.

Kamarulzaman said the rider who was hurt sustained light injuries that were treated at the Kuang Station while other passengers have been transferred to other trains.

An investigation has been started and the relevant authorities notified, he added.