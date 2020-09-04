Ismail Sabri: 48 arrested for breaking RMCO rules

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said out of that number, 47 were compounded while one was released on police bail. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Police had yesterday detained 48 people for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said out of that number, 47 were compounded while one was released on police bail.

“The offenses include not preparing equipment to record the entry and exit of individuals to and from premises, not wearing face masks, operating premises beyond the time limit, violating quarantine orders, and participating in activities in which social distancing is made difficult,” Ismail said in a statement today.

The police-led RMCO compliance taskforce conducted 58,050 inspections yesterday involving 3,059 teams and 13,042 personnel, in which 3,703 supermarkets, 4,955 restaurants, 1,255 hawkers, 1,137 factories, 3,863 banks, and 1,039 government offices were monitored.

The taskforce also checked 1,070 land transportation terminals, 218 water transportation terminals, and 120 air transportation terminals.

“The National Task Force in charge of 'Operasi Benteng' to secure the nation's borders made 28 arrests involving 83 undocumented migrants, one middleman, and one smuggler. One boat and five vehicles were also confiscated.

“Police, Border Control Agency, and the Armed Forces conducted 79 roadblocks nationwide to prevent the entry of undocumented migrants via ratlines,” he said.

From June 24 until yesterday approximately 22,252 individuals entered Malaysia via international entry points and have been placed in 70 hotels and four public training institutes situated in KL, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah, and Labuan.

“Of this number, 8,985 are currently undergoing mandatory quarantining while 66 were sent to the hospitals for treatment. Altogether 13,201 people have since been discharged and permitted to return home.

“The returnees came from 32 nations including the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, UAE, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States,” Ismail said.

Meanwhile, the Housing and Local Government Ministry has conducted 9,829 sanitation operations in 134 zones since efforts began on March 30. Approximately 12,928 premises including 2,705 business centres, 5,697 government buildings, 1,596 residential areas including public housing, 2,574 public areas, and 354 supermarkets have been sanitised.

Yesterday saw 14 operations covering 10 yellow and eight green zones conducted, involving five states including Sarawak, Melaka, Sabah, Johor, and the Putrajaya Federal Territory.