Cops probing Sungai Gong pollution which led to Klang Valley water supply disruption

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― Police have formed a special team to investigate the odour pollution in the Sungai Gong industrial area in Rawang that has led to unscheduled water supply disruption for 1.2 million water account holders in the Klang Valley.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the team was set up today after two reports were lodged in connection with the incident.

“The team is made up of officers and personnel and also relevant parties such as the Department of Environment and the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) as they have the expertise,” he told Bernama.

Noor Azam said the owners of the factory suspected of being responsible for the incident will be called in soon to record their statement.

He said investigations were still ongoing as to whether the factory concerned had also been operating illegally, adding that the team will be investigating the case from various angles.

Noor Azam said the case is being investigated under Section 430 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

Earlier today, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the factory that allegedly caused the odour pollution in four Sungai Selangor water treatment plants which had its operation suspended yesterday had been sealed and compounded.

He said the factory was alleged to have released a solvent into Sungai Gong that flows into Sungai Sembah which feeds off Sungai Selangor.

A total of 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat are experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption since yesterday due to pollution at the raw water source. ― Bernama