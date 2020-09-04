Bersatu women’s wing lists 10 names for Sabah election

T Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the list had been sent to party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for consideration. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa AWAU, Sept 4 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) women’s wing, Srikandi, has listed the names of 10 of its members as potential party candidates for the coming Sabah state election.

Its chief, Datuk Seri Rina Harun, said the list had been sent to party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for consideration.

“I have sent the names of potential women candidates from the party to contest in the Sabah state election. The decision will be made by the party president,” she told reporters when met after a dinner in conjunction with Srikandi Bersatu Sentuhan Kasih programme here yesterday.

On Srikandi Bersatu’s preparation for the coming Sabah election, Rina said the party’s women wing in the state, under the leadership of Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun, is prepared for it.

“We have been approaching voters since the beginning of the party's establishment in the state and the momentum continues,” she added. ― Bernama