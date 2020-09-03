Syed Saddiq welcomes Dr Mahathir’s criticism of proposed youth party

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman acknowledged today his former mentor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s disagreement with the former’s plan to form a youth-oriented party.

After the ex-prime minister said the venture was unlikely to succeed, the former youth and sports minister said it would not dissuade him.

“Thank you, Tun. We accept the criticism with an open heart. This is a party led by youths for all Malaysians,” Syed Saddiq said on Twitter.

“The majority of its leaders will comprise technocrats, professionals, entrepreneurs, modern farmers, civil society leaders and many more.

“We may be young, but we love Malaysia.”

Earlier today during a news conference at Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya, Dr Mahathir, who recently founded a new party dubbed Pejuang, said that while youths made up a large part of the population, they were not a major voting bloc in any constituency.

He said a political party must appeal to voters of all ages to succeed.

Syed Saddiq was also Dr Mahathir’s Youth wing chief when the two were in Bersatu.