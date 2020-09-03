Senator urges airlines to introduce ticket rebates to Sabah to promote tourism

Passengers watching a departure screen at KLIA March 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Airlines company in the country are urged to introduce a rebate system for flight tickets to Sabah in an effort to help the tourism industry which is badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senator Adrian Banie Lasimbang said, at the same time, the companies were also asked to consider increasing the frequency to all destinations in the state as well as introducing tourism packages that could attract domestic tourists.

“The tourism sector is one of the most important industries in Sabah but unfortunately due to Covid-19, the industry is severely affected after the state closed its borders to tourists from South Korea and China.

“So, we want the airline companies to respond to this call so that the industry can recover while waiting for the border gates to be reopened to allow international tourists to come back to the state,” he said at the debate session on the motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Dewan Negara sitting here today.

Meanwhile, Adrian also urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue a strong statement against the action of the Philippines which again raised its claim on Sabah.

He said Sabah is a part of Malaysia and the government should condemn the act, as it not only violated the spirit of Asean but also challenged various international rules and agreements.

“As a senator from Sabah, I ask for support from the Dewan Negara to issue a strong message to the Philippine government to withdraw all claims against Sabah.

“I also wish to ask whether Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin can summon the Philippine Ambassador to Malaysia to express regret over the action,” he added.

The Senate sitting continues Monday. — Bernama