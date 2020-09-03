Police: Father and son nabbed, drugs worth RM6.58m seized in Perlis

Police said a man and his son together with another teenager were arrested in connection with the seizure of syabu and ganja worth RM6.58 million in Padang Besar yesterday. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KANGAR, Sept 3 — A man and his son together with another teenager were arrested in connection with the seizure of syabu and ganja worth RM6.58 million in Felda Rimba Emas, Padang Besar, yesterday.

Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad said the 43-year-old man, his son and a friend, both aged 16, were arrested at their home at 12.15am and 2.45am.

“Following inspections, police found 126 green packets containing about one kilogramme (kg) of syabu each, totalling 126kg.

“The police also seized 100 compressed packets of ganja, all weighing 100kg,” she told reporters at the Perlis police headquarters here today.

Surina said based on intelligence obtained by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, the syndicate was believed to have been active since early this year.

“The two teenagers were nabbed first while arranging the drugs, while the father was arrested two hours later when he returned home,” she said, adding that urine tests on all the suspects revealed they were positive with syabu.

Surina said the suspects were cunning and moved according to plans, and the drugs were also believed for distribution to the southern part of the country.

The police are still investigating the modus operandi of the syndicate as they were bold enough to bring in drugs in large quantities.

All the suspects have been remanded for seven days for investigation under Section 39(b) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the mandatory death sentence on conviction. — Bernama