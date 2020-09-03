Penang nasi lemak trader charged with promoting kootu funds

Nor Jaimah Kamarudin, 36, from Seberang Perai, Penang, made the plea before judge Siti Aminah Ghazali. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Sept 3 — A nasi lemak trader pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge with promoting kootu funds.

Nor Jaimah Kamarudin, 36, from Seberang Perai, Penang, made the plea before judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

She was charged with committing the offence between January and August 2018 at Kubang Semang, Penang, by allegedly collecting the funds from five members.

The charge, made under Section 3 of the Kootu Funds (Prohibition) Act 1971, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years or maximum fine of RM500,000, or both, if found guilty.

Siti Aminah set September 24 for mention for submission of documents.

Prosecuting officer from the Companies Commission of Malaysia Mohd Iqbal Mohd Yusoff prosecuted, while the Nor Jaimah is represented by lawyer Gunamalar Joorindanjn. — Bernama