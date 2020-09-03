PAS wants Education Ministry to ‘improve system’ amid debate over vernacular schools

PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad said it is time for the Education Ministry to review the syllabus as well as the course of the schools under the ministry. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

IPOH, Sept 3 — Insisting that vernacular schools have failed to foster national unity, PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad today called on the Education Ministry to “improve” the system.

He cited a Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia ethnolinguistic researcher Professor Datuk Teo Kok Seong to support his argument, claiming the academic believes Malaysia’s vernacular school system to date has prevented the formation of national identity.

“Therefore, PAS is of the view that this system must be improved.

“It is time for the Ministry of Education to review the syllabus as well as the course of the schools under the ministry so that it can be coordinated as best as possible, especially in the issue of using the country’s national language,” he said in a statement published in PAS organ Harakah.

Kamaruzaman called for the national language to be strengthened further.

However, he noted the issue had been highly debated and said it should be addressed harmoniously to be affective.

“The agenda of racial unity must be raised as the main thrust in ensuring the life of a plural society in this country,” he added.

Kamaruzaman’s remarks appeared to be in response to Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Senator Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal pushed for the abolition of vernacular schools on August 26.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief claimed vernacular schools in Malaysia have not produced students who possess a “strong national identity”.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal drew much flak for his remarks, with Opposition politicians urging the authorities to probe him for alleged sedition over his proposal.