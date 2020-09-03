MACC to table Cabinet paper on chief’s appointment, service commission

Two members of the media stand against the backdrop of the MACC logo in Putrajaya July 3, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will table a Cabinet Paper on the proposals regarding the appointment of its chief commissioner and the setting up of the MACC Service Commission.

In a statement, it said the Cabinet Paper is important to empower and to ensure the independence of the commission.

“The Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption its recent meeting has agreed on the two proposals, namely on the appointment of MACC chief commissioner and the setting up of the MACC Service Commission,” MACC said.

It said the MACC is currently drafting the paper which will be tabled to the Cabinet for discussion and approval before it could be brought forth to Parliament.

“The two proposals are new provisions in the Federal Constitution and will need two-thirds support from Members of Parliament to enable amendments to the Federal Constitution to be done,” it said.

Yesterday, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki was reported as saying that the government has agreed for the appointment of the next MACC chief commissioner to be done through parliamentary votes. — Bernama