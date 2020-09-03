Ismail Sabri: Police nab 198 individuals for flouting RMCO

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the police arrested 198 individuals for disobeying the RMCO yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) arrested 198 individuals for disobeying the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said PDRM, which led the RMCO Compliance Operations Task Force, issued compounds to 184 individuals while nine were remanded and five more were given bail.

He said that the most offences reported were activities in nightclubs involving 109 individuals and activities involving the presence of the public which made physical distancing difficult, 41 people.

Other offences included failing to provide equipment or entry and exit records involving 25 individuals, not wearing face masks (17) and failing to comply with quarantine (one).

“Two were suspected of carrying out prostitution, while the other three offences were premises operating without a permit,” he said in a statement regarding RMCO today.

On Operation Benteng, he said PDRM had set up 63 roadblocks for the operation nationwide and inspected 23,368 vehicles and an illegal immigrant was detained for immigration offences.

From May 1 until yesterday, 4,889 illegal immigrants, 713 skippers and 246 smugglers were detained.

In addition, 446 boats and 481 vehicles involved in attempts to illegally enter the country’s borders were also seized.

“The government will take stern action against any quarter who tries to enter the country’s borders illegally and enforcement agencies will continue to tighten border control, especially along rat lanes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said, since July 24, 22,057 individuals had returned home through the country’s international border gates and were housed at 71 hotels and four Public Training Institutes (ILA).

He said, of the total, 9,481 individuals were undergoing compulsory quarantine while 66 individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment and 12,510 individuals were discharged and allowed to return. — Bernama