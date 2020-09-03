Housewife in Manjung claims trial to ‘slavery exploitation’ of Indonesian maid

Yew Lee See (centre), 52, is pictured at the Ipoh Sessions Court September 3, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 3 — Housewife Yew Lee See, 52, was today charged with trafficking an Indonesian who was working as her maid since May last year.

Yew pled not guilty after the charges were read before Sessions Court judge Fauzi Mohd Nasir.

She was accused of trafficking the 31-year-old Indonesian for the purpose of “slavery exploitation” at a house on Hala Desa Pantai 2 in Pantai Remis, Manjung between May 2019 to May 20 this year.

The charge was made under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007.

If found guilty, Yew can be jailed up to 15 years and fined.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Naidatul Athirah Azman appeared for prosecution while Yew was represented by lawyer Ricky Hong.

Two representatives from the Indonesian Consulate were also present in court.

The judge allowed Yew bail at RM10,000 with one surety and fixed September 22 for mention.