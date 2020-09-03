Census 2020: Malaysians showing low response to e-census, says chief statistician

Pedestrians wearing face masks at a public area in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — With another 27 days left, only about one million Malaysians have completed the Population and Housing Census 2020 (Census 2020) online or e-Census, which is very low compared to Malaysia’s population of 32 million.

Chief Statistician Malaysia, Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the response from state capitals was also low despite the programme being conducted since July 7.

“If we look at Putrajaya, it is only 12 per cent. As I have said before, the response from status state capitals such as Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Penang, Johor Bahru, Ipoh, Alor Setar and Kota Baharu should be high,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after an engagement programme of the Statistics Department with representatives of embassies and high commissions today.

On the programme, he said it was held to provide information on Census 2020 to enable them inform the people in their respective countries on their responsibility to fill census form.

He said based on 2010 statistics, there were about 2.5 million foreigners in this country and the department estimated that the number would increase to three million based on the current census.

In this regard, he also welcomed interested individuals to serve as enumerators by applying to the department.

He said the Statistics Department only have about 30,000 enumerators and about 120,000 enumerators are needed in the face-to-face second phase from October 7 to 24. — Bernama