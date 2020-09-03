Anwar does not welcome attempts by Philippines to claim Sabah

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim leaves the party's headquarters in Petaling Jaya June 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Attempts by several Philippines officials to question Malaysia’s sovereignty over Sabah are unwelcome, Malaysia’s Parliament Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

In this case, Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, said he supported the efforts by the Malaysian government to assert its territorial integrity in all regional and international bodies.

“Sabah is unequivocally a part of Malaysia. This is a decision which Sabahans themselves embraced in 1963. Malaysians are united in defending every inch of our territory,” he said in a statement here today.

In light of the current situation around the Covid-19 pandemic, Anwar said now should not be the time for any political grandstanding and unprovoked sabre-rattling.

“It is the time for an unwavering focus on fighting Covid-19, supporting the millions of poor and marginalized families impacted by the economic crisis and charting a course for a new future that can be more peaceful and prosperous for the people of Malaysia and the Philippines,” he said. — Bernama