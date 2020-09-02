Sarawak to follow Putrajaya’s lead and bar entry to India, Indonesia, Philippines pass holders

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah says the government bar long-term pass holders from India, Indonesia and the Philippines from entering the state to curb the import of Covid-19 infections from these countries. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Sept 2 — The Sarawak government will follow the federal government and bar long-term pass holders from India, Indonesia and the Philippines from entering the state to curb the import of Covid-19 infections from these countries, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

“Putrajaya has made a decision not to allow citizens from these countries to enter Malaysia, and since we are in Malaysia, we have to follow the federal government,” he said.

He said in any case, the citizens of these three countries would have to go through Kuala Lumpur before travelling on to other parts of Malaysia.

“So, if the other side does not allow them to enter, naturally, we will not allow them to enter Sarawak as well,” Uggah, who is also state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, told reporters after handing over cheques totalling RM38.747 million to 52 state assemblymen and members of Parliament for churches and temples in their constituencies.

He described the federal government’s decision as a wise policy.

“So far, we notice the imported cases from these countries are rather high, while the number of infections in these countries is also high,” he said, with the Philippines recording over 225,000 infections and over 3,600 deaths so far, the highest in South-east Asia.

Uggah said India has so far registered almost 3.8 million Covid-19 infections and over 66,300 deaths.

“We will be imposing the entry ban for India, Indonesia and the Philippines on September 7, the date which was announced by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob,” he said.

Yesterday, the federal minister announced that long-term pass holders from India, Indonesia and the Philippines would not be allowed into Malaysia due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in those countries.

He said the new restrictions would come into force on September 7 and apply to permanent residents, Malaysia My Second Home pass holders, expatriates, spousal visa holders and foreign students.

He added the decision was made following advice from the Health Ministry to ensure Covid-19 is contained in the country.