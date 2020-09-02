Aziz Bari: Insensitive remarks on Bible show PAS, Perikatan unfit to lead country

Perak Opposition leader Abdul Aziz Bari speaking to the press at his home in Tiara Lake in Ipoh August 28, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 2 ― Abdul Aziz Bari said today that PAS MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh’s remarks on the Bible show that Perikatan Nasional (PN) and the Islamist party are not suited to lead a multi-ethnic and religious society here.

The Perak Opposition leader said the remarks were also a proof that the federal government has no clear direction on the relationships between those of different religions and ethnicities in the country.

“The insensitive statement on the Bible by the Pasir Puteh MP is actually a manifestation of racism practice in PN, Muafakat Nasional and Barisan Nasional.

“The statement clearly shows that their allies in Sabah and Sarawak are stunned and confused. The same goes for their friends on the Peninsula,” the state DAP vice-chairman said in a statement.

Abdul Aziz also said that Nik Zawawi failed to understand the concept of preaching and the importance of wisdom emphasised in Islam.

“Therefore, PAS and PN must be rejected in the next general election,” he added.

Nik Zawawi sparked public outrage with his comment made during a debate on a transportation Bill in the Parliament’s Lower House last week.

While debating the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 to propose heavier fines for drink-driving offences, the Pasir Puteh MP asserted that the Bible had been perverted or corrupted, which immediately drew condemnation from other members of the hall.

Nik Zawawi was later reported saying that he had no reason to apologise since his statement was “a fact”, and then suggested the community had “no right to be offended.”