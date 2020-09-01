Police nab 43 foreigners at illegal disco in Klang

South Klang district police chief, ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said all the suspects, aged between 20 and 40, were engrossed in their entertainment activities in the raid at about 11.30pm. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KLANG, Sept 1 — Police arrested 43 foreigners in a raid on a three-storey premises which had been converted into an illegal disco in Bayu Perdana, here, on the eve of the national day, last Sunday.

South Klang district police chief, ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said all the suspects, aged between 20 and 40, were engrossed in their entertainment activities in the raid at about 11.30pm.

He said 40 of those detained were Indonesian men (25) and women (15) while the other three were Bangladeshis believed to be the caretakers of the illegal disco.

“Further examination found that some of them were undocumented immigrants and some have committed various wrongdoings under the Immigration Act 1963,” he told reporters at the South Klang district police headquarters (IPD), here, today.

He said the illegal disco which was detected to have started operating a few years ago had also been raided several times before but they still dared to carry out the same activities.

He said, further investigation found that only individuals who had an invitation from the organisers were allowed to enter and partake in the entertainments at the illegal disco because most of those detained did not live in the Klang district.

“The visitors of the illegal disco are those who receive invitations (from the organisers) through the social media because, if they do not have an invitation, they are prohibited from entering the premises,” he said.

Shamsul Amar said further investigations were underway to trace the mastermind in the illegal disco’s operation and all the foreigners were remanded until Sept 13 for further investigation. — Bernama