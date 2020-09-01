PM: Govt prepared to implement additional economic stimulus package if necessary

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech during a Perikatan Nasional event at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — The government is prepared to implement additional economic stimulus package or other initiatives to help the people in facing economic constraints if necessary and if the government’s financial situation allows it, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

He said ‘caring for the people’ has always been the main guiding principle for him and his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government after receiving the mandate to be the country’s Prime Minister.

“It is my responsibility to care for the people regardless of their race, creed, and colour. This is my utmost priority.

“What I have done for the past six months was based on this principle. I have to take care not only of people’s lives but also their livelihood,” he said when officiating the closing of PN Administration’s Half-Year Convention here today.

The convention organised by the National Intellectuals Organisation was also attended by the Prime Minister’s Special Ambassador to the Middle East Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, who is also PAS president and Marang Member of Parliament. — Bernama