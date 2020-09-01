Dr Noor Hisham: Tawar and Telaga Covid-19 clusters record one more case in Kedah

Dr Noor Hisham said the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the Tawar cluster now stands at 75. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― The Tawar and Telaga Covid-19 clusters have recorded one case in Kedah, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced today.

The director-general of the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that with the one additional case under the Tawar cluster, the total number of those detected as positive now stands at 75.

“As of September 1, 2020, at noon, a total of 17,880 people have been screened under this cluster. The breakdown of screenings by the state is as follows: Kedah saw 17,335 screened, with 64 cases detected as Covid-19 positive, 15,853 individuals testing negative and 1,418 individuals still awaiting their results.

“In Penang, screenings remain at 534, where 11 cases were detected as Covid-19 positive and 523 individuals tested negative.

“In Perak, screenings remain at 11 whereby all test results were negative. There were no new screenings,” he said.

As for the Telaga cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said that the current number of infected cases stands at six, with the addition of the new case.

He said that as of noon today, 1,008 people, including those in Penang, were screened under this cluster, whereby one patient is currently awaiting test results.

Dr Noor Hisham said that in Kedah, meanwhile, six cases were detected as Covid-19 positive, while 968 tested negative, with 33 individuals still awaiting their results.

“Active case detection and close contact screenings are still ongoing for these two clusters,” he added.



