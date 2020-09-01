Cops arrest Camry driver allegedly involved in hit-and-run incident at KL-Karak highway

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said the video of the crash was widely circulated on social media, and had sparked outrage among internet users. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― The police have arrested a car driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident with a couple on a motorcycle at KM56.4 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway yesterday.

He said the police conducted an investigation based on information obtained from the video and arrested a man suspected to be the driver of the car at 6.51pm.

“The accident occurred when the driver of the car entered the emergency lane from the left lane to overtake a vehicle in front, and hit the motorcycle which was moving along the emergency lane, before speeding off,” he said in a statement here today.

Azisman said the two victims received outpatient treatment at the Bentong Hospital, adding that the JSPT's swift action in detaining the suspect had helped defuse the anger among netizens. ― Bernama